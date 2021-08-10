crimewatch

Kurtis Lee Watson, 42, of the 3000 block of Carol Lane, Edenton, was arrested July 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia speeding, failure to maintain lane control, two counts of driving without an operator’s license, driving while impaired,. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $800 secured bond.