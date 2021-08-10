SB Adds Pair of Fresno State Transfers

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball added a pair of transfers from Fresno State in Dariana Orme and McKenzie Wilson, head coach Glenn Moore announced on Tuesday. Orme appeared in 20 games her sophomore season a year ago with nine starts. The Vacaville, Calif., native finished the year with an 8-4 record with a 3.26 ERA through 68.2 innings of work. After redshirting her first year on campus, Orme went 4-1 and appeared in 10 games in 2020 with a 3.00 ERA.