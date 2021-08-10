Cancel
Waco, TX

SB Adds Pair of Fresno State Transfers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas – Baylor softball added a pair of transfers from Fresno State in Dariana Orme and McKenzie Wilson, head coach Glenn Moore announced on Tuesday. Orme appeared in 20 games her sophomore season a year ago with nine starts. The Vacaville, Calif., native finished the year with an 8-4 record with a 3.26 ERA through 68.2 innings of work. After redshirting her first year on campus, Orme went 4-1 and appeared in 10 games in 2020 with a 3.00 ERA.

Waco, TX

Update on Big 12 Conference

WACO, Texas (July 23, 2021) – The following message was sent to the Baylor University Family today from Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., and Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV. Dear Baylor Family:. As many of you are aware, news broke this week of...

