Georgia melioidosis death: No travel history–Video news report

Cover picture for the articleIn a follow-up to a report about one month ago about melioidosis cases reported in the US with no travel history HERE. The CDC announced a 4th such case, a fatal case, in the state of Georgia. In addition, I briefly discuss the background and history of Burkholderia pseudomallei and the disease, melioidosis.

CDC confirms fatal case of melioidosis in Georgia, links it to previous US cases

The CDC on Monday confirmed a fatal case of melioidosis in Georgia and linked it to three other cases of melioidosis in the United States, including one that was also fatal. The cases have occurred in both adults and children, with two of the patients having no known risk factors for the disease. The three previous cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota and Texas.
Rare, tropical illness blamed for death in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning after a deadly case of melioidosis was reported in Georgia. Melioidosis, also called Whitmore's disease, is caused by a bacteria that can infect both humans and animals. It is mostly found in tropical climates, especially in Southeast Asia and northern Australia.
New Case Identified: Multistate Investigation of Non-travel Associated Burkholderia pseudomallei Infections (Melioidosis) in Four Patients: Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas—2021

The Georgia Department of Public Health, with assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is investigating a fatal case of Burkholderia pseudomallei infection (i.e., melioidosis) identified in late July 2021. Based on genomic analysis, this case in Georgia closely matches the three cases previously identified in Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas in 2021, indicating they all most likely share a common source of exposure. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Texas Department of State Health Services continue to investigate the three previous cases with assistance from CDC. The four cases include both children and adults. Two cases are female, and two cases are male. The first case, which was fatal, was identified in March 2021 in Kansas. The second and third cases, both identified in May 2021 in Minnesota and Texas, were hospitalized for extended periods of time before being discharged to transitional care facilities. The most recent case died in the hospital and was identified post-mortem in late July 2021 in Georgia. None of the cases had a history of traveling outside of the continental United States. Symptoms of melioidosis are varied and nonspecific, and may include pneumonia, abscess formation, and blood infections. Due to its nonspecific symptoms, melioidosis can initially be mistaken for other diseases such as tuberculosis, which can delay proper treatment. B. pseudomallei may also be misidentified by some automated identification methods in laboratory settings. This Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Update serves as an update to HAN Health Advisory Multistate Investigation of Non-travel Associated Burkholderia pseudomallei Infections (Melioidosis) in Three Patients: Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota—2021 that CDC issued on June 30, 2021.
