27 New Scioto County Ohio Grand Jury Indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met 27 Public Indictments.

An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

MARQUICE L. KENDRICK, 33

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

AMANDA L. HALL, 36

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

DAVID V. BOGGS, 53

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

CALVIN R. EDGINGTON, 41

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JAMES L. WAGNER-DINGESS, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KEIYA M. HOWARD, 48

Inkster, Michigan, was indicted on:

11 Counts Misuse of Credit Cards

8 Counts Forging Identification Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged Identification Cards

2 Counts Identity Fraud

Possession of Marijuana

JAMES LOVEJOY, 47

Inkster, Michigan, was indicted on:

11 Counts Misuse of Credit Cards

8 Counts Forging Identification Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged Identification Cards

2 Counts Identity Fraud

Possession of Marijuana

JEREMY D. CRABTREE, 42

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Menacing

Violating a Protection Order

ROY TYLER KING, 33

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Criminal Mischief

Burglary

Possessing Criminal Tools

ANDREA CRAGER, 37

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Assault

ALEXIS NELSON, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

2 Counts Endangering Children

Tampering with Evidence

DEJON L. CLARK, 27

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KELLIE JO PRINCE, 21

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JANET THOMPSON, 53

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JANICE M. RAINES, 53

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

DAMEARE MICAH COWART, 20

Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

KYEIRE J. COWART, 20

Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

STEVEN JAMAAL HICKS, 25

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

ANTUAN MARION JONES, 29

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

DAZESHAWN DEMOND CRIM, 26

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

ANTONIO M. JOHNSON, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

CODIE L. CHAMBERS, 28

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

BRUCE T. LUTE, 32

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

ROBERT GENE PORTER, 34

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Counterfeiting

Attempted Counterfeiting

JAIME MARIE JONES, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

ROBERT LEE GAMBILL, III, 32

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

CARL DUSTIN PISTOLE, 34

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Murder

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Abduction

2 Counts Tampering with Evidence

Failure to Stop After an Accident