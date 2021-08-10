27 New Scioto County Ohio Grand Jury Indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met 27 Public Indictments.
An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
MARQUICE L. KENDRICK, 33
Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
AMANDA L. HALL, 36
Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
DAVID V. BOGGS, 53
Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
CALVIN R. EDGINGTON, 41
Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
JAMES L. WAGNER-DINGESS, 39
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
KEIYA M. HOWARD, 48
Inkster, Michigan, was indicted on:
11 Counts Misuse of Credit Cards
8 Counts Forging Identification Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged Identification Cards
2 Counts Identity Fraud
Possession of Marijuana
JAMES LOVEJOY, 47
Inkster, Michigan, was indicted on:
11 Counts Misuse of Credit Cards
8 Counts Forging Identification Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged Identification Cards
2 Counts Identity Fraud
Possession of Marijuana
JEREMY D. CRABTREE, 42
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Menacing
Violating a Protection Order
ROY TYLER KING, 33
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Criminal Mischief
Burglary
Possessing Criminal Tools
ANDREA CRAGER, 37
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Assault
ALEXIS NELSON, 28
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
2 Counts Endangering Children
Tampering with Evidence
DEJON L. CLARK, 27
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
KELLIE JO PRINCE, 21
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JANET THOMPSON, 53
Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JANICE M. RAINES, 53
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
DAMEARE MICAH COWART, 20
Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Marijuana
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
KYEIRE J. COWART, 20
Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Marijuana
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
STEVEN JAMAAL HICKS, 25
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Marijuana
Possession of Marijuana
ANTUAN MARION JONES, 29
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Marijuana
Possession of Marijuana
DAZESHAWN DEMOND CRIM, 26
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Marijuana
Possession of Marijuana
ANTONIO M. JOHNSON, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
CODIE L. CHAMBERS, 28
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
BRUCE T. LUTE, 32
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Resisting Arrest
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
ROBERT GENE PORTER, 34
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
Counterfeiting
Attempted Counterfeiting
JAIME MARIE JONES, 28
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
ROBERT LEE GAMBILL, III, 32
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
CARL DUSTIN PISTOLE, 34
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts Murder
2 Counts Felonious Assault
Abduction
2 Counts Tampering with Evidence
Failure to Stop After an Accident
