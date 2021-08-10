Cancel
Scioto County, OH

27 New Scioto County Ohio Grand Jury Indictments

By Staff Report
Posted by 
SCDNReports
 3 days ago
27 New Scioto County Ohio Grand Jury Indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met 27 Public Indictments.

An indictment is not a conviction. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

MARQUICE L. KENDRICK, 33

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

AMANDA L. HALL, 36

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

DAVID V. BOGGS, 53

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

CALVIN R. EDGINGTON, 41

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JAMES L. WAGNER-DINGESS, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KEIYA M. HOWARD, 48

Inkster, Michigan, was indicted on:

11 Counts Misuse of Credit Cards

8 Counts Forging Identification Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged Identification Cards

2 Counts Identity Fraud

Possession of Marijuana

JAMES LOVEJOY, 47

Inkster, Michigan, was indicted on:

11 Counts Misuse of Credit Cards

8 Counts Forging Identification Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged Identification Cards

2 Counts Identity Fraud

Possession of Marijuana

JEREMY D. CRABTREE, 42

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Menacing

Violating a Protection Order

ROY TYLER KING, 33

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Criminal Mischief

Burglary

Possessing Criminal Tools

ANDREA CRAGER, 37

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Assault

ALEXIS NELSON, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

2 Counts Endangering Children

Tampering with Evidence

DEJON L. CLARK, 27

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KELLIE JO PRINCE, 21

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JANET THOMPSON, 53

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JANICE M. RAINES, 53

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

DAMEARE MICAH COWART, 20

Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

KYEIRE J. COWART, 20

Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

STEVEN JAMAAL HICKS, 25

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

ANTUAN MARION JONES, 29

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

DAZESHAWN DEMOND CRIM, 26

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

ANTONIO M. JOHNSON, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

CODIE L. CHAMBERS, 28

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

BRUCE T. LUTE, 32

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

ROBERT GENE PORTER, 34

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

Counterfeiting

Attempted Counterfeiting

JAIME MARIE JONES, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

ROBERT LEE GAMBILL, III, 32

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

CARL DUSTIN PISTOLE, 34

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Murder

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Abduction

2 Counts Tampering with Evidence

Failure to Stop After an Accident

Portsmouth, OH
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

