TSMC 5G iPhone roadmap: 5nm chips this year, 3nm chips next year

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an upcoming Digitimes story previewed by MacRumors, next year's iPhone models (2022) could be powered by the A16 Bionic chip manufactured by TSMC using the 3nm process node. On Wednesday, Digitimes is expected to cite industry sources in a report and say that "TSMC is on track to move its 3nm process technology to volume production in the second half of 2022 for Apple's devices, either iPhones or Mac computers."

#Iphones#Iphone 12#Roadmap#Tsmc#Mac
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

TSMC’s iPhone 13 and Redesigned MacBook Pro Chip Production Facility Hit With Gas Contamination

While we are not sure when Apple will announce the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the iPhone 13 is anticipated to launch in its usual annual timeframe. While the next-in-line flagship smartphones are mere months away from being launched, the major TSMC factory has been hit with gas contamination. The major factory manufacturers Apple's chips for upcoming iPhone and Mac models. Could this mean that the product will be delayed?
Electronicsmactrast.com

DigiTimes: Apple Adopting Slimmer Peripheral Chips in iPhone, iPad, and MacBooks to Increase Size of Batteries

DigiTimes claims in a new report that Apple plans to use smaller internal components in an effort to increase the size of batteries in future iPhone, iPad, and MacBooks. The report says Apple plans to “significantly increase the adoption” of IPDs or integrated passive devices for the peripheral chips in its products. The chips will be slimmer and allow for higher performance while taking up less space.
Businesswccftech.com

TSMC’s 5nm Chip Production Facilities Running at Full Capacity; 3nm Orders Also Booked

TSMC’s advanced manufacturing nodes are the reason why it is the most sought-out semiconductor company in the world right now. Unfortunately, the ongoing silicon shortage means that the Taiwanese giant has its hands full running its 5nm production facilities at maximum capacity for various clients. In fact, a new report also claims that its 3nm orders have been completely booked.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Gas contamination in Apple and AMD chip production at TSMC

Gas contamination was found at the TSMC chip maker in Taiwan. Apparently the 5-nanometer production was affected, which is mainly used for Apple and AMD. According to TSMC, the contaminated gases were promptly replaced with other supplies. The chip manufacturer does not expect any significant effects on the production process.
Industrywccftech.com

TSMC 5nm Plant Production Hit By Polluted Oxygen – No “Significant” Impact Outlines Company

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) Fab 18a in Taiwan's Tainan city experienced contaminated gas supplies yesterday which affected production. The facility is responsible for manufacturing processors on the company's advanced 5nm semiconductor process and TSMC's statements to the press following the accident were eager to stress that no significant production disruption had taken place. According to reports from the Taiwanese press, TSMC's Fab 18a shut down supplies yesterday night in Taiwan after it was discovered that an Oxygen supply truck pumped the gas with higher impurity values than the control amount allows for, resulting in TSMC suspending all supplies to evaluate the situation.
Cell Phonesraleighnews.net

Manufacturing of iPhones to fall due to shortage of chips

CUPERTINO, California: Apple Inc said this week that the global chip shortage could soon affect iPhone production, with declining revenue growth and lowering the value of its shares. Apple had earlier said that the chip shortage could reduce sales by $3 to $4 billion. Further, Apple executives expect double-digit revenue...
TechnologyEngadget

Intel has a plan to go beyond 3nm chips

Earlier this year, Intel announced they were planning to retake the CPU manufacturing lead and "unquestioned leadership" in the PC world. These were impressive goals, but what was missing was any sense of how they'd actually achieve them. Now, we finally know Intel's plan. Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger and SVP...
Cell PhonesWired

Google's Next Pixel Phone Will Be Powered by a Custom Chip

What do you do when advancements in software outpace those in hardware? You just start building the hardware yourself. Google said on Monday that its next flagship phones—the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, both due this fall—will be powered by a custom-built processor called Tensor. Codesigned over the past four years with machine learning and artificial intelligence experts, it’s built for all the Android-based wizardry in the upcoming Pixel phones.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Most Read articles – Intel roadmap, TSMC in Germany, Tsinghua Unigroup

Let’s take five minutes to find out the five most read articles on ElectronicsWeekly.com, that were written in the last week, via the objective stats of the site’s analytics. It’s a chance to see what your peers have recently been reading. What are the topics covered this week? There’s Intel’s...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Nikkei: Google Tensor is a 5nm chip and its produced by Samsung

Since Google revealed the design and some of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 duo specifications, we keep hearing news and bits about the software, hardware features, availability, and now, the Google Tensor chipset that’ll power the new premium flagships. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear Samsung produce chipsets...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Slimmer chips could boost iPhone battery size from 2023

Slimmer chips could enable Apple to increase the size of battery fitted in iPhones and other devices, without affecting the overall dimensions. A supply-chain report indicates that Apple will be increasing its use of a technology the company referenced in a patent last month …. Patently Apple reports. It’s being...
Economywccftech.com

TSMC Reportedly Installing Machines In 3nm Plant As Site Hit By Flooding

According to rumors from Taiwan, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has started installing equipment in its latest production facility. TSMC is expanding its Fab 18 in the island's Tainan city for manufacturing semiconductors on the leading-edge, next-generation 3nm chip process node. Fab 18 is currently responsible for producing chips on the company's latest 5nm semiconductor process, and the facility shut down some operations recently after contaminated gas from a supplier made its way inside its main pipelines. It's also turning to be an eventful month for the Tainan plant, which saw its parking lot flooded with water drained out from a nearby construction site.
Electronicswccftech.com

TSMC To Make 2nd Gen 3nm Chips In 2023 – China Sales Hit By 42% In H1

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced 3nm chip manufacturing process is on track for mass production next year, believe investment banks. Details about TSMC's manufacturing plans came after the company shared its revenue for July earlier this month, which outlined a 17.5% annual growth but a 16% sequential drop, which resulted in its advanced depository receipts trading on the New York Stock Exchange to slightly drop in the wake of stellar results posted for June.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

3-nanometer chips: Intel instead of Apple supposedly TSMC’s first customer

Intel is said to have completed the next round of negotiations with the chip contract manufacturer TSMC. Accordingly, Intel gets the first silicon wafers that TSMC exposes with structures of 3 nanometers. Intel is said to receive pre-series chips from May 2022, with mass production scheduled to begin in July 2022.

