TSMC 5G iPhone roadmap: 5nm chips this year, 3nm chips next year
According to an upcoming Digitimes story previewed by MacRumors, next year's iPhone models (2022) could be powered by the A16 Bionic chip manufactured by TSMC using the 3nm process node. On Wednesday, Digitimes is expected to cite industry sources in a report and say that "TSMC is on track to move its 3nm process technology to volume production in the second half of 2022 for Apple's devices, either iPhones or Mac computers."www.phonearena.com
