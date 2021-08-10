TSMC 5G iPhone roadmap: 5nm chips this year, 3nm chips next year

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) Fab 18a in Taiwan's Tainan city experienced contaminated gas supplies yesterday which affected production. The facility is responsible for manufacturing processors on the company's advanced 5nm semiconductor process and TSMC's statements to the press following the accident were eager to stress that no significant production disruption had taken place. According to reports from the Taiwanese press, TSMC's Fab 18a shut down supplies yesterday night in Taiwan after it was discovered that an Oxygen supply truck pumped the gas with higher impurity values than the control amount allows for, resulting in TSMC suspending all supplies to evaluate the situation.