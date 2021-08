LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on the dates of July 30 and Aug. 2:. • Adam Michael Bilyea, 36, of Big Rapids, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 29 in Lake Township. There also was a sentencing agreement to have him sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bilyea also pleaded guilty to a bond violation. Bond was continued.