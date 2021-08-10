District Court News, Aug. 10

Cancel
Austun Cole Reed pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance second offense, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance second or subsequent offense, and possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to $85 in fines, plus 12 days in jail with credit for 12 days, a license suspension of up to six months, and ADE classes.

Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Elko Justice Court

Karl Edward Rutherford pleaded no contest to one count of pedestrian or rider of animal under the influence, one count of false statement to or obstruct public officer and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Fremont, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two Arrested In Fremont Bank Of America ATM Skimming Bust

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing identities and funds from several Bank of America locations in Fremont. Investigators said on Saturday that 41-year-old Daniel Mot of Van Nuys and 46-year-old Marian Radu were arrested and being held for multiple felonies. Over the last couple of weeks, Fremont detectives have been investigating multiple incidents of ATM skimming devices and cashouts in and around Fremont at Bank of America locations. On Thursday, Fremont investigators executed a search warrant on Goldenrain Ave. During the search, they discovered numerous amounts of gift cards and over $20,000 in cash. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to please contact us at (510) 790-6800. We will also accept anonymous tips. Text: Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888777 or via the web at https://fremontpolice.gov/TIP.
Congress & Courtskiss951.com

Court Requires Man To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Or Go To Jail

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.
Public SafetyBBC

Mark Sheridan, 25, urged to hand himself in to police

Police have called on a prisoner who broke the conditions for his release and is at large to hand himself in. Mark Sheridan, 25, was serving a sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and had been released on licence in May. Police said he has since breached the conditions...
Cuyahoga County, OHdefendernetwork.com

Black woman gets 18 months prison, white woman gets probation for same crime

The Root‘s Michael Harriet reports that two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime, yet received far different outcomes. And to say the two were guilty of the same offense is slighty misleding, as the white woman’s actions were so over-the-top and so far outreached the sister’s actions, that she was potentially facing 60 years in prison while the Black woman’s maximum time was less than three years.
LawPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Appears in Court before a Very Strict Judge

A man was set to appear in court for a very tricky litigation case. His lawyer warned him that the judge was rigorous and always made sure everything he did was correct. The man asked her lawyer, "Well, do you think it would help me if I sent him a brace of grouse and an expensive bottle of whiskey?"
Mill Hall, PALockhaven Express

Police news – Aug. 14

MILL HALL — State police at Lamar investigated a case of child endangerment on Aug. 4. On that date, police responded to a private residence along Long Run Road in Lamar Township, Clinton County for a report of a young child along state Route 477 without adult supervision. Upon arrival...
Scotland Neck, NCrrspin.com

Scotland Neck man gets life without parole in '16 murder

A Scotland Neck man was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole in a 2016 murder which occurred in the Baker’s School Road area. District Attorney Valerie M. Asbell said Dontrail Lloyd was also found guilty Thursday of felony breaking and entering and injury to real property for which Superior Court Judge Eula Reid sentenced him to eight to 19 months, which was consolidated with the life without parole judgement.
Park City, UTPark Record

Court report: Week of Aug. 9

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 9, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center. Elizabeth Lynne Grambau, 37, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty plea to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20. Paula Kristine...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Shropshire police sergeant who stalked ex spared jail

A married police officer who stalked his former lover after falsely reporting that she had breached Covid-19 rules in acts of “twisted vengeance” has been spared jail. Stephen Green, who was a sergeant with West Mercia Police, had previously admitted a single charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, ahead of his sentencing at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

Good, bad news in court ruling

First the good news: Ocean City government’s pursuit of a real estate tax differential from Worcester County has been ended by the Maryland Court of Appeals. Now the bad news: see above. That was always the problem with the tax differential issue: the upside and downside of resort property owners...
San Mateo County, CAPacifica Tribune

News briefs, Aug. 10

A San Mateo County Superior Court judge last week sentenced a Pacifica man involved in a shooting and weapons violations that occurred last year. William Hirsch, 19, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and time served for firing an unregistered handgun during an altercation in Pacifica on March 27, 2020. The court gave Hirsch a suspended five-year sentence and told Hirsch if he violates his parole he will be sentenced to the maximum state prison sentence, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Bradford County, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Bradford County Court News

Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reports that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:. Christopher Shulas, 43, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 17 to 47 months 29 days, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Shulas had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shulas following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on Feb. 4, 2020.

