District Court News, Aug. 10

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing identities and funds from several Bank of America locations in Fremont. Investigators said on Saturday that 41-year-old Daniel Mot of Van Nuys and 46-year-old Marian Radu were arrested and being held for multiple felonies. Over the last couple of weeks, Fremont detectives have been investigating multiple incidents of ATM skimming devices and cashouts in and around Fremont at Bank of America locations. On Thursday, Fremont investigators executed a search warrant on Goldenrain Ave. During the search, they discovered numerous amounts of gift cards and over $20,000 in cash. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to please contact us at (510) 790-6800. We will also accept anonymous tips. Text: Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888777 or via the web at https://fremontpolice.gov/TIP.