District Court News, Aug. 10
Austun Cole Reed pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance second offense, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance second or subsequent offense, and possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to $85 in fines, plus 12 days in jail with credit for 12 days, a license suspension of up to six months, and ADE classes.
