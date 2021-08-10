Google makes its apps safer and more private for teens and pre-teens
Google announced today some changes made to give teens and pre-teens more control over some of Google's most popular apps. Over the next few weeks, Google will debut a new policy that enables anyone under 18 years old or their parent or guardian to request the removal of the child's image from Google Image results including Search. As Google itself points out, "Of course, removing an image from Search doesn’t remove it from the web, but we believe this change will help give young people more control of their images online."www.phonearena.com
