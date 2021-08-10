NCC Requires COVID-19 Vaccination for Fall 2021

On Tuesday, the NCC COVID Institutional Response Team (IRT) announced all students, staff and faculty will be expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by September 14th. NCC is awarding ten $2,000 scholarships for full-time students who are fully vaccinated by September 14. Dyson Wellness Center is partnering with the DuPage County Health Department to provide a vaccine clinic on campus August 23-24, providing both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Campus community members can sign up for a time slot here.