Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dupage County, IL

NCC Requires COVID-19 Vaccination for Fall 2021

By Cory Griffin
ncclinked.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the NCC COVID Institutional Response Team (IRT) announced all students, staff and faculty will be expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by September 14th. NCC is awarding ten $2,000 scholarships for full-time students who are fully vaccinated by September 14. Dyson Wellness Center is partnering with the DuPage County Health Department to provide a vaccine clinic on campus August 23-24, providing both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Campus community members can sign up for a time slot here.

ncclinked.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
Dupage County, IL
Health
Dupage County, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Dupage County, IL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ncc#Scholarships#Irt#Dyson Wellness Center#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

FDA greenlights COVID-19 booster vaccine for some immunocompromised patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to authorize a booster shot for certain immunocompromised patients. HIV and cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and those taking immunosuppressant drugs comprise about 2.7% of the U.S. adult population. Growing evidence had suggested select immunocompromised...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

Here's how the 7.2 magnitude earthquake today compares to Haiti's 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010. The epicenter of today’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake near Haiti is approximately 60 miles west of the fatal 2010 Haiti earthquake, according to CNN supervising meteorologist Brandon Miller. The devastating 2010 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

CNN — As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy