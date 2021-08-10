Cancel
Politics

New location announced for Metro District Board meetings

 4 days ago

The Highlands Ranch Metro District Board of Directors plans to temporarily relocate the organization’s twice monthly study sessions and board meetings to the Highlands Ranch Mansion. The Mansion provides additional space for members of the public to attend in person while social distancing. Residents may also continue to attend board meetings virtually through the Zoom meeting format. Residents who prefer to attend meetings virtually will find Zoom meeting information online on each meeting’s agenda in advance of meetings. View agendas for upcoming meetings.

#Metro District Board
Politics
