Belvedere announce tour dates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelvedere have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. Blacked Out, Debt Cemetery, and Walt Hamburger will be joining them on select dates. Belvedere released Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below. DateVenueCity. Sep 23Dominion TavernOttawa, ON (w/Debt Cemetery, Walt Hamburger) Sep 24Pouzza...

Deer#Canadian#Qc#Maisoncornwall#Absinthehamilton#Ab#Buckinghamedmonton#Corps#Crownbanff#Bargolden#Bc
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Yann Tiersen releases video for Ker Yagu and announces European tour dates

French musician and composer Yann Tiersen has released a video for Ker Yagu, which you can watch below. Ker Yagu is taken from Tiersen's upcoming album Kerber, which he will release through Mute Records on August 27. The follow up to 2019's Portrait (a collection of 25 newly recorded tracks from throughout his career), Kerber is very much a new chapter in the Breton artist’s work, one that begins with his most overtly electronic material to date.
Breaking Benjamin Announce 2021 U.S. Tour Dates With Papa Roach + Memphis May Fire

Breaking Benjamin have announced a short run of U.S. tour dates for the fall. Papa Roach will open the majority of the shows while Memphis May Fire will perform on all dates. The shows will be Breaking Benjamin’s first run of dates since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The gigs will begin on Sept. 11 in Gilford, N.H. and end in Huntington, W.V. on Sept. 22. Breaking Benjamin will also perform at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Sept. 9.
Gammer Announces New Tour Dates, Reveals New Single feat. Fatman Scoop

Following the release of his happy hardcore single “Lose You” with Tweekacore and Da Tweekaz, UK producer and DJ Gammer flips the script with an explosive dubstep single “Stampede” featuring Fatman Scoop. Out now on Dim Mak, “Stampede” packs a powerful punch with an eruption of mammoth-sized kicks and delectably riotous energy. “Stampede” is the first single to be revealed from Gammer’s forthcoming EP.
Girls Against Boys announce House of GVSB reissue, tour dates

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Girls Against Boys’ 1996 album, House of GVSB. For its anniversary, the band has announced plans to release a double vinyl reissue of the album via Touch and Go this winter. The group has also announced a tour in 2021, which will find...
Lala Lala Shares Video for New Song “Color of the Pool” and Announces New Tour Dates

Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) is releasing a new album, I Want the Door to Open, on October 8 via Hardly Art. Now West has shared its second single, “Color of the Pool,” via a video for it featuring a nighttime motorcycle ride. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. Weird Life Films produced the “Color of the Pool” video. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.
Billy Idol announces new EP, releases video

Billy Idol has announced that he will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called The Roadside and will be out September 17 via Dark Horse Records. He has also released a music video for his new song "Bitter Taste". He will be touring the US this summer and fall. Billy Idol released Kings & Queens Of The Underground in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Platinum-selling rapper, Grammy winner announces SC tour date

OutKast member and platinum-selling artist Big Boi is going on tour and stopping in South Carolina this fall. The Atlanta rapper, whose long list of successful releases include “Ms. Jackson,” “So Fresh, So Clean” and “Shutterbugg,” will stop in Charleston on his latest tour. Big Boi will perform at the...
Tony Bennett Cancels Remainder of 2021 Tour Dates

Following his two-night 95th birthday concerts at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett has canceled the remainder of his 2021 tour dates. The legendary crooner did not announce why the six shows were canceled, Variety reports. However, earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016. Following Bennett’s Radio City shows — billed as his farewell to New York City — the singer’s six-date fall tour was scheduled to begin September 25th in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and conclude with a pair of December concerts in Oklahoma. Speaking to AARP, Bennett’s family said that, despite the Alzheimer’s diagnosis, performing in front of an audience kept the singer sharp. However, the pandemic year with no live performances took a toll on Bennett cognitively. “His memory, prior to the pandemic, was so much better,” Bennett’s neurologist Gayatri Devi said, “And he’s not alone. So many of my patients are negatively affected by the isolation, the inability to do the things that matter to them. For someone like Tony Bennett, the big high he gets from performing was very important.” Bennett and Gaga’s Love For Sale, a collection of Cole Porter duets and Bennett’s final studio album, is out October 1st. 
Save the dates: EDX to embark on USA Summer Tour

EDX is embarking on a series of mini-tours in North America to end summer 2021 with 12 shows taking place throughout August and September. The Swiss house maestro will make stops at clubs and festivals in cities such as New York, Tampa, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, while also performing at Marquee in Las Vegas.
Bela Fleck Announces New Album “My Bluegrass Heart” and Upcoming Tour Dates

NYC-native and 16-time Grammy-winner Béla Fleck marks his return to bluegrass with My Bluegrass Heart, out September 10. In preparation for this release, Fleck shared the single “Charm School,” a collaboration with fellow bluegrass musicians Billy Strings and Chris Thile. Banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck is best known for his work...

