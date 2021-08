What's up, everybody? This is Brandon Copeland, aka Professor Copeland. You are now tuned in to another episode of Cope'ing With Money. On this episode of Cope'ing With Money, we're looking at something, as usual, very near and dear to my heart, but also timely, because I'm actually doing it right now. We're talking about not just moving into a home, but figuring out the actual cost of buying a house.