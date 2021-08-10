Cancel
MLB

Astros reinstate reliever Pedro Báez from injured list

By Chandler Rome
expressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeralded offseason acquisition Pedro Báez made his long-awaited return to the Astros on Tuesday. Whether the team sees anything close to the reliever it signed in December remains another matter entirely. Signed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal this winter, Báez contracted COVID-19 during spring training and injured his shoulder...

Dusty Baker
Pedro Báez
#Astros#Injured List#Rockies#The Los Angeles Dodgers
