San Diego, CA

COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate For Healthcare Workers Leads To Some Pushback

By Brooke Ruth
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe requirement for healthcare workers across the state to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30 has led to some pushback. There were protests at children's hospitals around the state on Monday, including at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. Rady Children’s registered nurse, Lisa Silvera was one of about 100 people at the protest, and said current COVID-19 safety protocols should be enough.

