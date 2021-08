The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor roster move on Monday, waiving injured S Obi Melifonwu, and bringing back a familiar face in his place – Blake Countess. This will be the fourth time that Countess has suited up in midnight green since being drafted in the 6th round by the team in 2015. The Rams quickly picked him up after he failed to make the Eagles roster as a rookie, and he went on to spend three years there. He led the team in special teams tackles in back-to-back years and even started to return kickoffs, averaging 24.6 yards per return. During his time with the Rams, he racked up 54 tackles, three passes defended, two picks, and one sack in 37 games.