Andre Iguodala is one of the most respected veterans in the entire league and after winning three championships with the Golden State Warriors, he is still hungry for more glory. Back in 2020, Iguodala got the chance to join the Miami Heat, where he ended up going to his sixth-straight NBA Finals. Unfortunately for Iguodala, he was unable to win as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Heat in six games. In 2021, Iguodala worked hard to keep things going although the Heat got bounced in the first round by the eventual champions.