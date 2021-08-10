Cancel
Missouri Judge Says Medicaid Expansion Must Be Allowed

By KBIA
kbia.org
A Missouri judge says Gov. Mike Parson can no longer deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem issued the order Tuesday. Missouri voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment making more low-income adults eligible for the government health care program. But Republican Gov. Mike Parson refused to implement the amendment after the GOP-led Legislature didn’t provide any funding.

