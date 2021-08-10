Missouri Judge Says Medicaid Expansion Must Be Allowed

Missouri On Mic first unveiled its traveling audio booth during the 2021 True/False film festival. We heard a wide variety of stories that weekend, but we heard a lot of participants talk about our state’s landscape — our parks, our trails, our forests. And we wanted to share a few of those conversations with you. We’ll be hearing from friends Diane Lurkins and Sasha Goodnow about some of their favorite outdoor spots in Missouri. First, we’ll hear from retired producer Frank Finley about what he says the Show Me State’s picturesque scenery means to him.