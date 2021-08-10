Cancel
CB Sam Beal faces uphill battle in his journey back to the Giants’ roster

By Emily Iannaconi
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants cornerback Sam Beal made a lunging stop near the goal line that became a tackle in the end zone for a safety in Week 15’s game win against the Dolphins in the 2019 season. Looking back, the play is a lone highlight in what has become a...

NFLYardbarker

Giants CB Sam Beal Not Short on Confidence in Quest for Roster Spot

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal hasn't played a live rep in an NFL game since December 22, 2019. But for Beal, the Giants' third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft whose career has seen two trips to the injured reserve list and, more recently, his decision to opt-out, his confidence certainly hasn't taken a hit.
NFLgiants.com

Quotes: HC Joe Judge, RB Saquon Barkley, CB Sam Beal, LB Oshane Ximines

Opening Statement: What's going on, guys? So, players had a little rest yesterday with the day off. We're going to bring them back in today. The focus is going to be fundamentals today, a little bit of a briefer practice, on and off, only about an hour and fifteen minutes. You'll see a lot of individual periods, some team run focused, switch to seven-on-seven, make sure we give the offensive and defensive lines plenty of time to go one-on-one, two-on-two, five-on-four. Everybody just making sure we go through our previous installs, come out of today after a long week of practice last week and eliminating the mistakes we made on the grass. After that, our focus going forward will be on new install and pushing forward on that. So that being said, any questions I can answer.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 8/11: Phil Simms slams Joe Judge detractors, Saquon Barkley, more

Ex-Giants star slams ‘absurd’ Joe Judge critics: ‘Shut up ... you’re wrong!’ - NJ.com. The media outside of our little Big Blue bubble has been quick to criticize Joe Judge, but Phil Simms isn’t having it. “Shut up. They’re wrong. You can. It’s team building. It really does bring chemistry...
NFLBig Blue View

Can Rob Sale put Giants’ offensive line together?

Everybody knows the story of Humpty Dumpty. When poor old Humpty suffered his Great Fall, all the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again. Well, when you think about it the story of Humpty Dumpty has been pretty much the story of the New York...
NFLBig Blue View

Fantasy football: 3 sleepers at every position to help you win your league

It’s fantasy football season! Where over-drafted busts crush dreams. The great philosopher Gollum described each fantasy football league - there’s one ring to rule them all. To put oneself in a position to earn said ring, each team needs to maximize their drafts by finding late sleepers who may be in a situation to have a breakout season.
NFLBig Blue View

Reasons to Be Cheerful

If being a Giants fan is difficult during the off-season, when we are scraping the bottom of the barrel for any kind of content we can find to satisfy our addiction, training camp isn't really all that much better. Especially this year, when reporters are positioned far from the action, with players on the sideline obstructing their view of what is going on.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants updated depth chart: Impact of roster shuffling

With all of the roster moves the New York Giants have made since training camp began, let’s take some time to check out what the 90-man roster and the unofficial depth chart actually look like right now. 2021 Giants offensive depth chart. QB Daniel Jones Mike Glennon Clayton Thorson. RB...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants’ roster moves: WR Andy Jones signed

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan is reporting, per agent Christina Phillips, that the New York Giants are signing wide receiver Andy Jones. Jones came into the NFL in 2016, when he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida. Jones spent the 2016 season on the Cowboys’ practice squad before being waved before the 2017 season.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants training camp: Stock up, stock down

It has been a strange couple of weeks of training camp thus far for the New York Giants. Kelvin Benjamin getting cut on Day 1 after an on-field argument with coach Joe Judge over Benjamin’s weight led to Benjamin leaving the practice field. First-round pick Kadarius Toney landing on the...
NFLBig Blue View

Gians’ RB Saquon Barkley activated off PUP list

[UPDATED: 12:21 p.m. ET]: The New York Giants have made it official, activating running back Saquon Barkley from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The running back is returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Linebacker Oshane Ximines (hamstring) has also been removed...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants records & marks which could be broken this year

How's everyone doing. With the games approaching, here are a few stats to look out for this year:. Tiki Barber's single-season Giants record of 1,860 yards is a colossal number, especially when there are doubts about our RB's ligaments, but if anyone can beat it, Saquon can. Will the threat from our beefed-up receiving corps lead to lighter boxes for Barkley? If Barber's total is unbeatable, could Saquon threaten the Giants' best single-season rushing average, currently standing at 5.6 yards per carry?
NFLBig Blue View

Dave Gettleman on Saquon Barkley, offensive line, Daniel Jones

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman has yet to hold a ‘state of the Giants’ press conference with New York media, something that has become a bit of an an annual tradition. Gettleman, though, spoke Tuesday to Bob Papa and David Diehl on Sirius XM NFL Radio. Here are some...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 8/10: Michael Strahan, anniversary jerseys, more

Strahan and Eli Manning will be the 13th and 14th Giants to have their numbers retired. No date has been announced for Strahan’s ceremony yet. New York Giants announce 2021 uniform schedule - Giants.com. The New York Giants today announced their 2021 uniform schedule presented by Nike, which includes new...
NFLNewsday

Giants' Sam Beal: Arrest played part in sitting out 2020 season

Sam Beal said his decision to opt out last year was a "personal" one, but admitted his arrest on gun charges in June 2020 in Ohio played a factor in his skipping the season when players were given that option due to the pandemic. "There were a lot of factors...

