Rainbow Warriors Jonah Laulu is finding his place along the defensive line after splitting time on both offense and defense in 2020
In the last game of the 2020 season, Jonah Laulu was the Rainbow Warriors starting tight end while also being a key piece along the defensive line. 2nd year head coach Todd Graham said at the time the team did not have a lot of depth at the tight end position, but with transfers like Colby White (Georgia) and Caleb Phillips (Stanford), Laulu can focus is time at his more traditional role on the defensive line.www.khon2.com
