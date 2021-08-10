NIBROC schedule set for 69th annual festival

CORBIN—Get ready for funnel cake, live entertainment and carnival rides, as the 69th annual NIBROC Festival is set to return to downtown Corbin this week.

After last year’s cancellation, downtown will once again be filled with all the sights, sounds and smells that come with Corbin’s hometown festival, NIBROC. The only thing not returning to this year’s festival will be the annual Miss NIBROC Pageant, which event planners decided to cancel this year.

The vendors for this year’s NIBROC Festival will begin setting up in downtown Corbin on Wednesday with the carnival rides opening at 6 p.m. Armbands for rides on Wednesday night are $10.

Main Street, between 4th and Gordon streets, will be closed beginning 10 a.m. on Wednesday through Sunday morning.

Thursday

From 4:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, KD Country/T 107.3 will offer mini games in Nibroc Park for festival goers to enjoy, as well as a celebrity impersonator contest. Registration for the contest will begin at 5 p.m., with the contest beginning at 7 p.m.

Thursday night’s free entertainment will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Kelly Caldwell and Kashmere. Sydney Adams will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

The Pepsi NIBROC Volleyball Tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the volleyball courts on the corner of Gordon and Depot streets.

The NIBROC Parade will go down Kentucky Street beginning at 7 p.m. with lineup beginning on Master Street at 6 p.m.

Friday

On Friday, KD Country/T 107.3 will again be offering mini games for those in attendance to play from 4:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Nibroc Park once again. There will also be a talent show with registration beginning at 5 p.m. The talent contest is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The NIBROC volleyball and cornhole tournaments will begin at 6 p.m., with volleyball on the corner of Gordon and Depot streets and cornhole at Tomahawks.

Runners and walkers can stretch their legs in the NIBROC 2-mile run at 8 p.m. and the Fastest Kid in Town race at 7 p.m. Both races will take place at Corbin High School this year.

The Aaron Walker Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. to provide free entertainment on Friday night. Then, at 9:30 p.m., Rhythm City Groove will hit the stage to finish out the night.

Saturday

On Saturday, the volleyball tournament kicks off at 8 a.m., followed by the NIBROC 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at the Princess Vermillion McBurney Rec Center beginning at 10 a.m.

Festival goers can once again enjoy some mini games at Nibroc Park provided by KD Country/T 107.3 FM from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Corbin Rotary Club will have a Bicycle Rodeo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Colonel Sanders Park.

The entertainment to close out the 69th annual NIBROC Festival will be My Finest Hour at 7:30 p.m. and local favorite County Wide at 9:30 p.m.

All weekend

Throughout the long weekend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, vendors will open at noon each day and the beer garden in Colonel Sanders Park opens at 5 p.m. each evening.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday carnival rides open at 6 p.m. with $25 as the cost for the armbands.

Festival goers can cool off in You & Me Coffee and Tea to browse the Appalachian Photographic Society’s annual NIBROC Photo Contest entries that will be on display beginning Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.