The New Jersey Devils were a team in transition when the NHL Lockout hit in 2004. After winning three of the previous ten Stanley Cups, the core of the team was breaking up. The defense that was leading the team to new heights was completely different. Ken Daneyko was retired. Scott Stevens ended up retiring after the lockout. He missed the majority of the season prior with head injuries. The Devils had quite a few major free agents to focus on, and Lou Lamoriello now had a salary cap to deal with.