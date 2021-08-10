Cancel
Grady County, OK

Grady County Pride Picnic meet in Shannon Springs Park

By Jessica Lane
Express-Star
 3 days ago
The Grady County Pride Picnic met in Shannon Springs Park on Saturday. This is one of six county Pride groups formed by Stephens County Pride. Jessica Lane/The Express-Star

Stephens and Grady County Pride ended a long day in the sun at Shannon Springs Park on Saturday.

About a dozen people of all ages met at the picnic tables on the east side of the pond.

“This event is really peaceful” … “you can tell there is family here. From the elderly to the young, this really is family. This is the kind of impact we’re looking for, not just to touch the LGBT but to touch all lives,” Jacob Howerton, Stephens County Pride founder, said.

Earlier in the day, Stephens County Pride hosted a Pride walk in Comanche County at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. The walk ended a little early due to high heat and humidity.

Stephens County Pride started up five years ago, with major growth across southwest Oklahoma over the last few months. In June 2021, they helped organize the first Chickasha Pride Walk and Grady County Pride group with Cheryl Browder, co-founder of Grady County Pride.

In this short time frame, Stephens County Pride has also started a podcast, began weekly meetings for all LGBTQ+ and organized an all-day, Multi-County Pride Walk. The walk will visit each county where Stephens County Pride has formed additional pride groups.

“We’re going to call it the Multi-County Pride Walk because not only do these small communities need it, but all around southwest Oklahoma that does not have a voice for the voiceless,” Howerton said.

Bryan Paddack, co-founder of Stephens County Pride, said there is especially a great need in smaller, rural communities.

“The problem is, when you look at rural Oklahoma, there’s not enough people that are coming to the table that want to bring Pride out. There’s a lot of people in these rural counties we’ve forgotten about. They’re isolated and they don’t feel like they have the support. We want to let them know they do have that support,” Paddack said.

Turnout has varied for the events, with larger participation in Duncan and Chickasha. However, there is a special significance for the few who attended the smaller events.

“That’s the beginning,” Paddack said. “Those numbers were brave.”

He said that as the events grow, there may be people who do not like it. Paddack said the Pride groups emphasizes being peaceful. LGBTQ+ just want their rightful place within the community.

Browder, co-founder of Grady County Pride, said she joined as a mother figure. She has several LGBTQ+ family members and has participated in Free Mom Hugs. At Pride events, she distributes encouraging notes as well as hugs.

Browder said that during her involvement with Pride groups, she was able to fully accept bisexuality in her past. She also found acceptance when she told her husband of 20 years.

“So not only am I an ally, I am part of LGBT,” she said. “

Browder said she was nervous about the community’s reaction to Grady County Pride, but there has been a lot of support.

At the picnic, a woman from Dallas was out walking her dog at Shannon Springs Park. She saw the Pride flags and stopped to say hello, Browder said.

“June is Pride Month, but for us in the LGBTQ community, we have to face and deal with this every single day of our life,” Browder said.

The Multi-County Pride Walk will begin at the Stephens County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 and then travel to courthouses in Grady, Jefferson, Cotton, Caddo and Custer Counties. The group will provide updates on their Facebook before arriving at each courthouse. Howerton said anyone is welcome to join.

LGBTQ+ and others can also keep up with the southwestern Pride groups in Oklahoma by joining the weekly meetings, currently taking place via Facebook and Zoom. Those who would like to join may send a message to Stephens County Pride’s Facebook. The Stephens County Pride podcast is available on iHeart Radio and Spotify.

