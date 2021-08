This week’s Pet of the Week is the fluffiest boy in all of Bonita, Miles! Miles is a 5-year-old Siberian Husky looking for his forever home where he can stay cool and get a lot of head scratches. If you’re interested in adopting Miles, you’re in luck – all huskies and husky mixes have a special $25 adoption fee until the end of August. For more information, please visit www.SDDAC.com.