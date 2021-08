So far, a proposed before- and after-school program is exceeding expectations. Recently, Sedona-Oak Creek School District Superintendent Dennis Dearden was a guest at the Sedona Lodging Council and Sedona Chamber of Commerce board meeting to discuss the Wildcat Kid’s Club. He was there to gauge interest and possible financial support from both groups for the program. The plan is to have a program prior to school for West Sedona Elementary students in the morning beginning at 6:30 a.m. and available after school until 6 p.m. Dearden stressed that the program is both free and is more than a baby-sitting service. Students will engage in a variety of activities and will also have time for homework. WSS has offered an after-school program previously but it ended at 4 p.m.