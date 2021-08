(Sioux City) Fall camp is underway for the Morningside football team. CAM graduate Isaac Bower enters his third year in the program. In Bower’s first two years on campus the Mustangs have won two conference championships and one national title. “It’s definitely the coaching staff. Each one of them works their tails off to get us prepared. They are in the office day in and day out and they really care for us. They know what they are doing.”