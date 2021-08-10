Cancel
Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Tony Esposito made an immediate mark on the Chicago Blackhawks and a lasting impression on the NHL. Esposito, the pioneering Hall of Famer who spent almost his entire 16-year career with the Blackhawks, died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78.

HockeyTMZ.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Dead At 78 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito -- one of greatest goalies EVER -- died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer ... NHL officials confirmed. "The hockey world will miss him greatly," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The NHL family extends its deepest sympathies to his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark [Kim] and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn."
Hockeyenstarz.com

Tony Esposito Dead: NHL Legend Cause of Death a Lethal Health Issue?

Tony Esposito, the athlete who turned tables on the NHL, has died. He was 78. The sports world has been bombarded with another death after several news outlets confirmed Esposito's death. Initially, the Chicago Blackhawks' official Twitter account shared the saddening news to its followers, delivering an update regarding its...
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Hockey great Tony Esposito dies

UNDATED (AP) —Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Farewell Tony-O

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Yesterday evening, the Chicago Blackhawks shook the hockey world when they announced the passing of Tony Esposito after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. A goaltending legend, Esposito had a 16-year career in the NHL, the first of which he spent with the Montreal Canadiens. Back in those days, the Habs had so much depth in net that they had to choose between keeping veteran goalie 40-year-old Lorne Gump Worsley or brand-new goaltender Tony Esposito who had played 13 games with the Canadiens and been the back-up on the 1968-1969 cup winning Habs team. That’s how Esposito ended-up in Chicago, through the intra-league draft (or through waivers as it’s now called today). Meanwhile, the Habs started their next season with Worsley and Rogie Vachon in net.
