The Whitewater State Farm 10u (3rd & 4th grade) baseball team just wrapped up their season on July 16 with an exhilarating 4-3 come from behind win to take the end of the year league tournament championship. Here’s how they got there. Their season started out flat with a disappointing 0-7 loss to Elkhorn AM Towing. A lack of hitting obvious to be the problem in the game with just a few hits. For the rest of the season that would change. With lots of hard work at practice and taking those improvements to the field the Whitewater State Farm team would go on to hit the tar out of the ball outscoring their opponents by a margin of 189 runs scored to 45 allowed! Great hitting was achieved from the top of the order through to bottom. Leading the team with five home runs was Brayden Cutshall, followed by George Christon and Trevor Bucholtz with three apiece. Great pitching by Brayden, George, Trevor, and Liam Egnoski would continue to dominate all season long as well. In 32 innings pitched Brayden Cutshall would strike out 85 of 92 batters faced with 0 runs allowed on the season. All of the games were important, but the game that would ultimately decide the regular season title was a rematch of the first game loss to Elkhorn. Sweet revenge was in order as Whitewater won the game 18-6 and would go on to finish the regular season with a 13-1 record to wrap up the #1 seed.