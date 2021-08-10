Lee school district receives more than 10k mask opt-out forms

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Students in Lee County public schools had the option to opt-out of wearing a mask but many students chose to mask up on Tuesday.

As some parents waited for dismissal, like Marta Rivera they were concerned.

“I am a cancer patient and if my daughter catches the corona or the delta variant I will die in less than three days,” Rivera said.

Rivera’s daughter spoke to NBC2 on camera but after we interviewed her she asked us not to air her interview in fear she would get bullied.

Superintendent of Lee County School Dr. Ken Savage said bullying is not tolerated.

“I don’t want a child to feel bullied because they are wearing a mask, and I don’t want [them] to feel bullied because they are not wearing a mask,” Dr. Savage said. “We really want to make school safe for everyone.”

Lee County is mandating masks unless parents opt-out. At the start of school on Tuesday, Lee County School District had received 10,664 opt-out forms out of the 89,024 students enrolled in our PreK-12 schools.

To put that in perspective that means 1out of 9 students filled out the opt-out form.

“I do like that parents still have the ability to opt-out,” Richard McGee, a parent of a junior at Gateway High School, said.

Other parents disagreed.

“If the parents send the kids without the masks, I can tell you one thing: You don’t care about your children,” Rivera said.

The school district said teachers will not be checking if students opted out when taking attendance. Dr. Savage said COVID safety is one of the school’s top priorities.