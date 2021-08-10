Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Lee school district receives more than 10k mask opt-out forms

By Christy Soto
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzQ7U_0bNrFX6000

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Students in Lee County public schools had the option to opt-out of wearing a mask but many students chose to mask up on Tuesday.

As some parents waited for dismissal, like Marta Rivera they were concerned.

“I am a cancer patient and if my daughter catches the corona or the delta variant I will die in less than three days,” Rivera said.

Rivera’s daughter spoke to NBC2 on camera but after we interviewed her she asked us not to air her interview in fear she would get bullied.

Superintendent of Lee County School Dr. Ken Savage said bullying is not tolerated.

“I don’t want a child to feel bullied because they are wearing a mask, and I don’t want [them] to feel bullied because they are not wearing a mask,” Dr. Savage said. “We really want to make school safe for everyone.”

Lee County is mandating masks unless parents opt-out. At the start of school on Tuesday, Lee County School District had received 10,664 opt-out forms out of the 89,024 students enrolled in our PreK-12 schools.

To put that in perspective that means 1out of 9 students filled out the opt-out form.

“I do like that parents still have the ability to opt-out,” Richard McGee, a parent of a junior at Gateway High School, said.

Other parents disagreed.

“If the parents send the kids without the masks, I can tell you one thing: You don’t care about your children,” Rivera said.

The school district said teachers will not be checking if students opted out when taking attendance. Dr. Savage said COVID safety is one of the school’s top priorities.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
City
Lee, FL
Lee County, FL
Education
Lee County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opt Out#The Masks#Bullying#Gateway High School#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees. The temperature was 0.02 degrees above the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 matched the 2016 record.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden admin backs Texas, Florida districts on mask mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday offered its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Texas and Florida that are defying orders by their Republican governors that prohibit mask-wearing mandates in schools. In a pair of open letters from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration...

Comments / 0

Community Policy