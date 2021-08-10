Cancel
Slipknot’s Clown: the world is filthy and I’m not going to stop wearing a mask

By Fraser Lewry
loudersound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot's Clown has revealed that the band wore facemasks to protect each other from COVID during studio sessions for their next album. Speaking with Forbes, Clown says "When we were in the studio if we were in the control room and around the engineers that worked for the studio, we had to wear masks. If we were in the live room where we were recording around each other, and we had all been tested, we didn’t have to wear masks.

Slipknot’s Clown: “I’m Not Ever Going To Stop Wearing A Mask, Covid Or Not”

Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan and the band’s manager Cory Brennan spoke recently with Forbes about the band’s various plans and happenings this year. Topics included their upcoming touring and the impact of the pandemic on ticket sales, the group’s forthcoming album, which will mark their last release with Roadrunner Records, and more.
Public HealthKerrang

Slipknot’s Clown will continue wearing a mask in public

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ​‘Clown’ Crahan has revealed that he’s going to keep wearing a mask in public. Which may not be that surprising of a man who literally wears one to work, but… COVID. He’s talking about COVID. Speaking to Forbes, Clown said that though some of the band’s working...

