EUR/USD remains stuck in a range between the support at 1.1720 and the resistance at 1.1750 while U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index continues its attempts to settle above the 93 level. The nearest significant resistance level for the U.S. Dollar Index is located at 93.10. In case the U.S. Dollar Index manages to get to the test of this level, EUR/USD will find itself under more pressure.