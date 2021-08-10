Cancel
EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 129.33; (P) 129.56; (R1) 129.74;. EUR/JPY’s consolidation from 128.58 is extending and intraday bias remains neutral first. Outlook stays bearish with 131.07 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 128.85 will resume the fall from 134.11 to 127.07 resistance turned support next. On the upside, break of 131.07 resistance will argue that choppy fall from 134.11 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 132.68 resistance first.

