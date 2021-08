Justin Barney is no anti-vaxxer or conspiracy theorist, but until recently he was unsure about whether or not he should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Barney, 37, of Olde Towne East, said he doesn't get out much, which made him feel like the inoculation wasn't necessary. He also works as a supervisor at a bottling plant in Gahanna and worried he might have to miss a few days of work if the vaccine made him feel temporarily crummy.