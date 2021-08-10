Cancel
Rockwall County, TX

Call to Artists – City of Fate Downtown Mural Project

By webmaster
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago

THE CITY OF FATE ANNOUNCES A $22,500 MULTI-FACED DOWNTOWN MURAL PROJECT. The City of Fate (located in the center of Rockwall County in Texas) announces a call for professional mural artists to submit qualifications to be considered for the design and installation of two (2) publicly viewable murals on two (2) building exterior walls located on the eastern elevation of 104 E Fate Main Place, Fate, TX 75087 and the western elevation of 104 E Fate Main Place, Fate, TX 75087. Artists may submit qualifications for one or two walls with the complete understanding and acceptance that each submission will be scored and awarded independently.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Plano House of Comedy planning for September opening in The Shops at Legacy

Plano House of Comedy plans to open in September at The Shops at Legacy, 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano. The comedy club, which is taking over the space formerly occupied by the Blue Martini lounge, will feature a dine-in experience with drinks and standup comedy. Renovations on the space began in early 2020 with an eye to open later that year, co-owner Rick Bronson said, but that work and the original planned opening of the club were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club has several shows on its website calendar for September with the earliest currently being with comedian Trevor Wallace on Sept. 9. When the venue opens, Bronson said he expects it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays, and it will feature a mixture of local comics and touring entertainers from around the country. Bronson also has House of Comedy locations in Arizona, Minnesota and British Columbia in Canada as well as a The Comic Strip location in Alberta, Canada. 780-483-5999. tx.houseofcomedy.net.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Twin Peaks Adds to Longstanding Texas Presence with Launch of Corporate Store Expansion

The ultimate sports lodge is set to open three new corporate restaurants in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas this fall and winter. After opening its doors in Lewisville in 2005, Twin Peaks’ lodges quickly gained traction in Texas markets, leading to more than 25 new locations in every major city across the Lone Star State. Along with its Texas popularity, Twin Peaks has grown into a global brand with more than 80 locations. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company is well-positioned for growth and is bringing its 29-degree beer and scratch-made menu to even more of the great state with new openings planned in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

How McKenna Park in Denton was named

Although George McKenna never lived in Denton, he visited the city many times when he was growing up in Denton County between Argyle and Roanoke. McKenna became an engineer, got married and moved to Fort Worth sometime around 1900. In 1952, a year after his wife’s death, 83-year-old McKenna contacted the city of Denton about leaving his life savings to the city. He pledged about $8,000, equivalent to $82,000 in 2021, to the cause. McKenna wanted a park to bear his name; his legacy would provide generations of Denton children a place to play.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Students sign up for Frisco ISD's online school; Roanoke to host barbecue showcase and more top DFW news

Read the top business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. During the Aug. 9 board meeting, Frisco ISD staff said 8,213 students have signed up for the virtual learning environment. At the meeting, trustees approved staff to seek a waiver from the Texas Education Agency to at least receive partial funding for these students.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas City Council approves 3.75M-SF mixed-use project in Uptown

One of the largest proposed projects in Dallas is moving forward after receiving unanimous zoning approval from the Dallas City Council Wednesday. On an 11-acre parcel between N. Houston and N. Field streets where the North End Apartments are currently located, Dallas-based Hunt Realty Investments is planning an ambitious mixed-use project, tentatively called the Field Street development. The project could include multiple skyscrapers, a 1.5-acre park and as much as 3.75 million square feet of commercial and residential space. Its tallest skyscraper could also reach higher than 80 stories, according to plans submitted to the Oak Lawn Committee last year.
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

We Found A Residential Rental in Highland Park!

Finding a residential rental these days is like the proverbial needle in the haystack, so when I discovered this fully furnished two-story traditional luxury lease in Highland Park, I just about fainted. We all know sales inventory is moving at lightning speed. But, what most people don’t realize is residential...
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Denton City Council Passes Temporary Mask Mandate, ‘Strongly Urges’ Face Coverings In Public, Indoor Spaces Too

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton has joined Dallas County in defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans local governments from issuing mask mandates. Denton City Council Thursday night voted to pass a mask mandate applying to all city entities, including businesses, schools and city buildings. It goes into effect Friday, Aug. 13.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Denton City Council implements mask mandate

The Denton City Council voted 5-2 on Thursday night to implement a mask mandate, defying an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that bans municipalities from such mandates. The Denton mandate went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sept. 30. It strongly urges people to wear a face mask in public and requires face coverings in all city buildings. It also says that all childcare centers, schools and commercial entities that provide goods or services directly to the public in Denton must develop and implement a health and safety policy that must require, at a minimum, universal indoor masking for all employees, customers, teachers, staff, students and visitors. As recently as Tuesday, Denton ISD maintained that masks will be encouraged but not required.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Texas developers plan over 1,200 apartments in Celina, Dallas and Lewisville

More apartments are on the way across North Texas. Dallas-based SWBC Real Estate LLC recently announced a new two-phase development coming to Celina. The multifamily project, located on 24 acres near Legacy Drive and Frontier Parkway, would bring 540 new apartments to the area. Phase one of the project would be called The Royalton at Creeks of Legacy. Comprised of 270 apartments, units would average 900 square feet with one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom options. Amenities would include built-in wine racks, generous walk-in closets and storage, a resort-style pool, sunning decks, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a dog park.

