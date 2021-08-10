Call to Artists – City of Fate Downtown Mural Project

Plano House of Comedy plans to open in September at The Shops at Legacy, 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano. The comedy club, which is taking over the space formerly occupied by the Blue Martini lounge, will feature a dine-in experience with drinks and standup comedy. Renovations on the space began in early 2020 with an eye to open later that year, co-owner Rick Bronson said, but that work and the original planned opening of the club were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club has several shows on its website calendar for September with the earliest currently being with comedian Trevor Wallace on Sept. 9. When the venue opens, Bronson said he expects it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays, and it will feature a mixture of local comics and touring entertainers from around the country. Bronson also has House of Comedy locations in Arizona, Minnesota and British Columbia in Canada as well as a The Comic Strip location in Alberta, Canada. 780-483-5999. tx.houseofcomedy.net.