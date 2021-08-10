Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Is it Depression or Is Life Hard?: One reader wonders if her antidepressants are necessary anymore

By Name
motifri.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am 61 and have been on antidepressants over 20 years. I am doing well and feel fine these days, but does depression ever really go away? I mean on its own? I ask because my mother was depressed when I was a kid and there were no antidepressants back then. Her doctor told her to get out more and be more active. As she got older she did get better and by the time she had died, she was not depressed.

motifri.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Antidepressants#Marriages#Adderall#Family Doctor#Prozac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental Healththezoereport.com

The One Phrase You Should Avoid Saying To Someone Living With Depression

Observing your loved one or friend deal with depression can make one feel helpless. A recent 2020 study conducted by Catherine K. Ettman, et. al. for the JAMA Network found that depression has more than tripled in U.S. adults since COVID-19 began, with an estimated one out of four experiencing symptoms. As devastating as that may be, there are steps one can take to aid a loved one or friend living with depression.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Mental HealthIn Style

How to Tell If You Actually Have Social Anxiety Disorder

We all get jaded from time to time, longing for alone time and dreading big groups of people. And most of us get nervous before that big presentation at work or the first date with a stranger. But if you're someone who experiences intense stress over presentations or speeches, is...
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These depression drugs may lead to higher death risk

In a new study published PLOS ONE, researchers found an increased death risk in adults with depression who initiated augmentation with newer antipsychotic medications compared to a control group that initiated augmentation with a second antidepressant. The study is from Rutgers and Columbia University. One author is Tobias Gerhard. Although...
Mental HealthMedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Medication for Bipolar Disorder?

Mood stabilizers are typically considered the best medication for bipolar disorder. However, treatment of bipolar disorder should be individually tailored to your symptoms, frequency of mood swings, and response to treatment. In addition to mood stabilizers, doctors may also prescribe atypical antipsychotics and antidepressants. Mood stabilizers. First line of treatment...
Mental HealthFlorida Weekly

Social anxiety disorder, fear and anxiety lead to avoidance

In social anxiety disorder, fear and anxiety lead to avoidance that can disrupt your life. Severe stress can affect your relationships, daily routines, work, school or other activities. Social anxiety disorder can be a chronic mental health condition, however, learning coping skills in psychotherapy and taking medications can help you...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

4 Relationship Problems Anxious People Have

Anxiety doesn't just affect people internally, it can also create problems in relationships. This isn't the anxious person's fault; nor is it their partner's fault (usually). Once you both understand what's happening, you can be aware of the patterns, why they're occurring, and troubleshoot. Here are some common occurrences. Not...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What is Situational Depression?

Have you just had a stressful event occur and been feeling low for a few weeks? You may be experiencing situational depression. Are you feeling overwhelmed from trying to cope with the stress? Do you find it difficult to engage in activities you did before the event happened? Sometimes, depression is tied to a particular situation or event.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

11 Signs of Avoidance Behavior Never to Ignore

Do you find yourself declining a night out with friends as you would rather stay home and watch TV? It’s okay to do this occasionally, but if you make a habit of it, you may be using avoidance behavior. It could be that crowds make you uncomfortable, so you end up play with the host’s animals rather than interacting with people.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is ‘Quiet’ Borderline Personality Disorder?

Quiet BPD is an unofficial term for when you engage with symptoms inwardly, instead of outwardly. Having quiet borderline personality disorder (BPD) — aka “high-functioning” BPD — means that you often direct thoughts and feelings inward rather than outward. As a result, you may experience the intense, turbulent thoughts, emotions,...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

When It’s Time to Treat Your Anxiety

If you’re supposed to feel anxiety during dangerous or stressful moments, how do you know if you need anxiety medication?. Almost everyone experiences anxiety at some point in their life. It’s one way your body lets you know you’re in a challenging situation. Brief feelings of uncertainty and anxiety can...
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Train Your Mind to Focus on the Positive

Are you an optimistic person? If yes, how do you know it? If little things in your life are not bothering you, you are surely an optimistic person. Sometimes, getting a feeling of anxiety is okay. If you get it more often, then it might be considered problematic. We see all terrible things going around us. It becomes impossible to resist the feeling of negative vibes. There are a few ways to get an optimistic outlook on situations you face in your daily life.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

How to recognize and treat debilitating anxiety

Anxiety is a feeling of unease, worry, or nervousness, usually about a particular event or situation with an unknown outcome. It is common for everyone to feel anxiety occasionally. Debilitating anxiety involves an intense or extreme sense of fear or dread about everyday situations or tasks. Some people may also...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About Bipolar Disorder in Women

Women can experience bipolar disorder differently than men do. Reproductive cycles and stigma can worsen existing symptoms. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by intense and sudden shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 4.4% of U.S. adults will have...

Comments / 1

Community Policy