Is it Depression or Is Life Hard?: One reader wonders if her antidepressants are necessary anymore
I am 61 and have been on antidepressants over 20 years. I am doing well and feel fine these days, but does depression ever really go away? I mean on its own? I ask because my mother was depressed when I was a kid and there were no antidepressants back then. Her doctor told her to get out more and be more active. As she got older she did get better and by the time she had died, she was not depressed.motifri.com
Comments / 1