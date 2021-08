WACONIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Parents passionate against forcing their kids to wear a mask in school had their voices heard Monday night in the southwest metro. The school board for Waconia Public Schools voted 6-0 in favor of its current policy, which will only make masks optional for students and staff. But some families feel the decision puts their kids at risk of getting sick. The school board recognizes that COVID-19 is an ever evolving situation. However, Monday night’s vote ensures students won’t have to wear a mask on the first day. Wall to wall and down the hall families were overflowing from...