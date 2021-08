Seward County Firefighters have contained and extinguished a 10 acre vegetation fire in the river bottom on Hwy 83 and Road 17 in Northern Seward County. Units are working hotspots in the area, and will be clearing the scene. Some minor damage to local fences was reported along with no injuries. Cause of the fire is undetermined at press release. The department was assisted by the KHP and Seward County Sheriff’s Office.