‘The Biggest Event In The World And There’s Nobody There:’ KSL Reporter Recalls Her Time Covering The Tokyo Olympics
Empty stadiums, athletes on TikTok, and some record-breaking — and triumphant — performances. The Tokyo Summer Olympics were quite unprecedented. As athletes and journalists return to their home countries, KUER’s Caroline Ballard caught up with KSL reporter Shara Park as she headed to the airport to return home to Utah. Park recalled what it was like to cover the games under such unique circumstances.www.kuer.org
