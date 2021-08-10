‘The Biggest Event In The World And There’s Nobody There:’ KSL Reporter Recalls Her Time Covering The Tokyo Olympics

The Russian Olympic Committee is not happy with its finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. When it was all said and done, the ROC finished fifth in the Olympic medal count. That is the lowest finish for the country since the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm. Olga Skabeeva, who is a television host of Russia's state-owned television channel, said that this year's Olympic Games were "clearest example of total Russophobia," per CBS Sports.