State Officials Unveil Lofty Plan For ‘Utah’s Innovation Community’ At Prison Site

State officials behind a major development project on the border between Salt Lake and Utah counties have settled on a broad framework for how the site will shape out. It’s essentially a 600-acre miniature city — slightly smaller than a square mile — made up of several distinct commercial and residential neighborhoods, a research center, parks and even a K-8 school. The goal is to transform what is now the site of the Utah State Prison into a modern gathering place known as “The Point” and connect it seamlessly with the surrounding valley through public transit, bike paths and walking trails.