Here's another job opportunity in West Alabama. Try applying for this Northport Chick-Fil-A. Is it me, or do fast-food restaurants get placed into certain tiers from best to worst? There are a few factors that impact the restaurant's rank. Food quality, speed of service, cleanliness, customer service, and a few other factors. I think we can all agree that Chick-Fil-A is just a top-tier restaurant.