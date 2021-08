MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says it will help schools enforce its universal masking order if districts are unable to do so on their own. The health department issued a statement Monday saying its partnerships with schools predates the COVID-19 pandemic, seemingly in response to Collierville Schools’ instruction to district principals that they would require masks but not enforce the order if students refused. Instead, the district planned to take the names of students who refused to mask and turn them into the health department.