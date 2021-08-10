Mass. Sales Tax Holiday Is This Weekend!
If you’ve been holding off on making certain purchases in anticipation of the tax free weekend here in Massachusetts, get ready, because here it comes!. The states tax holiday couldn’t come at a better, or worse time. COVID cases are on the rise, and businesses are having a hard time meeting demands because of staffing issues, and supply issues. But most businesses are in need of a boost. The tax free weekend ahead could mean big business to some of our smaller establishments.country1025.com
