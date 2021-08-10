It’s Official: Vermont’s Very Own Woodstock Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year
It’s no surprise that Woodstock, Vermont, is lauded as the best small town in the Green Mountain state. With a population of approximately 3,000 residents, Woodstock is the ultimate town in Vermont to experience quintessential New England. Woodstock is located in the southern part of Vermont, in Windsor Country. Aside from being known as a friendly little locale, Woodstock is an ideal destination for a day trip, too. When you visit, take a stroll through the town center and check out some unique architecture on the side streets. Plan to explore some of the tourist sites like Sleepy Hollow Farm and spend time by the river during your visit, too. If you’re curious about Woodstock, read on to learn more about why this small town is one of the best in Vermont!
We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate
So, do you agree that Woodstock is the best small town in Vermont? Do you have another Vermont town you’d like to see featured at Only In Vermont? Nominate it here!
Comments / 0