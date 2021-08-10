Cancel
Vermont State

It’s Official: Vermont’s Very Own Woodstock Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year

By Marla Stein
Only In Vermont
Only In Vermont
 3 days ago

It’s no surprise that Woodstock, Vermont, is lauded as the best small town in the Green Mountain state. With a population of approximately 3,000 residents, Woodstock is the ultimate town in Vermont to experience quintessential New England. Woodstock is located in the southern part of Vermont, in Windsor Country. Aside from being known as a friendly little locale, Woodstock is an ideal destination for a day trip, too. When you visit, take a stroll through the town center and check out some unique architecture on the side streets. Plan to explore some of the tourist sites like Sleepy Hollow Farm and spend time by the river during your visit, too. If you’re curious about Woodstock, read on to learn more about why this small town is one of the best in Vermont!

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKUDW_0bNr2jJ400
Because Woodstock is in the southern part of the state, it's a convenient destination for a day trip or weekend getaway from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZm8T_0bNr2jJ400
Experience life like a local when you stroll through the town's center and browse in the shops.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntpi4_0bNr2jJ400
As you walk through town, you'll stumble across some interesting architecture, like the Our Lady of the Snows Church. You'll find this unique church at 7 South Street.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIZYw_0bNr2jJ400
Woodstock is also special because there's so much to do outdoors. This includes Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOGOq_0bNr2jJ400
If you visit in the fall, make a stop at Sleepy Hollow Farm and enjoy the foliage. To reach the farm, head to 3429 Cloudland Road in Woodstock.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oltIt_0bNr2jJ400
Make sure to take a drive on Mountain Avenue through the Woodstock Middle Bridge, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9xAc_0bNr2jJ400
And, if you need to be reminded of why Woodstock is the best small town in Vermont, simply spend some time by the Ottauquechee River.

So, do you agree that Woodstock is the best small town in Vermont? Do you have another Vermont town you’d like to see featured at Only In Vermont? Nominate it here!

