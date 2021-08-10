Cancel
Crucial's 1TB NVMe SSD is stupidly cheap right now: £60

By Will Judd
rockpapershotgun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrucial's P2 NVMe SSD is a great value drive, offering up to 2400MB/s speeds - while costing only a little more as SATA SSDs that are nearly five times slower. Normally, the P2 costs around £90 or £100, but today someone at Ebuyer got a bit excited and dropped their price to £60. Amazon matched the price, and now you can pick up the drive from either retailer at an absolutely wild total. I'm buying one, and I don't even need it - it's just too good of a deal to pass up!

