Crucial's 1TB NVMe SSD is stupidly cheap right now: £60

Let's get right to it. If you use the code EMCEYSB59 on the Crucial P5 1TB NVMe M.2 solid state drive you can get it for a grand total of $101.99 at Newegg. That's a crazy low price considering several other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy also have it on sale, but they only dropped it to around $120. That $120 price is still $30 off what it was going for a couple days ago, so Newegg's deal is just a bargain. It's a limited-time offer, though, so the code may expire sooner rather than later.