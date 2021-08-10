Texas A&M picked 6th in preseason Coaches Poll
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday and Texas A&M came in ranked 6th. The Aggies were 1 of 3 SEC teams to make the top 10, with 6 league teams making the top 25. Alabama is ranked #1 with 63 of the 65 first-place votes. Georgia is 5th, Florida comes in at #11 with LSU at #13 and Ole Miss rounding out the Top 25 ranked 25th. Future SEC teams Oklahoma (3) and Texas (19) also made the rankings.www.kbtx.com
