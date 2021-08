South Florida's restaurant industry and real estate market continues to expand, with dozens of concepts and brands expanding from Palm Beach County south to Miami-Dade. That's certainly the case for Miami-based Sushi Maki, which recently signed a lease for a 2,136-square-foot space located at 200 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Located on the ground floor of a 287,000-square-foot office building, the new eatery is offering its take on "polished fast-casual dining" to Broward County residents, and is slated to open in October.