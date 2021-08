After missing the Jets' first two training camp practices while his contract was finalized, Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson made his on-field debut Friday and is ready to roll. "Good to be here, man. Excited to be back," Wilson said. He later added, "Just anxious to get back and I think that's the hardest thing -- now money is involved. My whole life I just played ball to play ball because I love the game. I just want to get the business done with, so I can do what I love."