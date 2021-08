There are times when Donnie Boyce believes he didn’t get the credit deserving of a player who left his school as the basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Yet to be clear, whatever regret Boyce still harbors from his time at the University of Colorado certainly has never stemmed from some personal ego trip. Boyce always has understood that when it comes to recognition, winning is the thing. And the Buffaloes simply didn’t do enough of it while Boyce was routinely filling up box scores in the early 1990s.