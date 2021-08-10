New Nike Seoul Retail Space Opens On August 12th

Despite the ever-changing landscape of retail cross the globe, NIKE, Inc. has reimagined its “brick-and-mortar” spaces in the face of digitization and the growing-erasure of contactless transactions. In addition to these considerations, the North American brand has continued to devote its efforts to athletes of all kinds, as well as to the growing concern over sustainability and waste reduction. For its latest proposition, the Swoosh has combined all of these objectives under the roof of a three-story, 24,000 square-foot building in South Korea to present its new Nike Seoul store.