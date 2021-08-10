Quentin Tarantino Vowed Never to Give His Mother Any of His Money After She Said Something Mean About His Writing

When Quentin Tarantino spoke about his upbringing on The Moment podcast, I was surprised to find myself agreeing with him. The director described how his mother had never supported him in his writing and had actively tried to punish him for pursuing what he loved. He recalled one specific moment when his mother had said to him, “This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s**t is over,” and added: “When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.’”