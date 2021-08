CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, is pushing its next wave of growth and expansion in Ohio and Kentucky by opening several new locations. The fast-casual entrée salad franchise is opening four more local Kroger stores in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area this summer and plans to ramp up franchise growth plans in the state. Company leaders say the latest growth drive within the state has been strategically designed to meet the demand for healthy, customizable fast-casual meals.